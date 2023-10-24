Russia uses new Italmas UAVs in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces used Italmas long-range kamikaze drones for the first time in the zone of the special military operation.

Photo: Openverse

The new vehicles are lighter than Geran-2 drones, and their engine makes a different noise. The new UAV is more difficult to recognise and intercept, Mash Telegram channel said.

The channel published a video filmed in the Kyiv region in which one can hear the sound of a new drone.

"A drone made by Zala crashed into an ammunition depot and left the Ukrainian Armed Forces without another round of ammo and missiles. The production code name of the UAV is "Product 54,” the channel said.

Zala Aero chief designer Alexander Zakharov said in September that the Italmas kamikaze drone would be an analogue of the Geran UAV. The new drone with a range of over 200 kilometres has an enlarged warhead.