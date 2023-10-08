This is a war! Israel prepares to wipe Gaza Strip off the face of the earth

Israel in a state of war, ready to wipe Gaza Strip off the map

Israel is now officially at war. The Israeli government implemented Paragraph 40 of the law that regulates the procedure for declaring a state of war. The last time when Israel made such a decision was 50 years ago in 1973, during the Yom Kippur War against a coalition of Arab states.

Photo: wikimedia. org

The Israeli army is carrying out Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas militants. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the completion of the first stage of the operation against Hamas. Most of the Hamas forces that infiltrated the territory of Israel have been annihilated, Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister also announced the start of the offensive. Israel will be conducting offensive operations unconditionally and continuously until its goals are achieved, Netanyahu said.

On October 8, Israeli artillery started striking the territory of Lebanon, from where Hamas earlier launched a massive missile strike on Israel — IDF.

Israeli armed forces eliminated more than 400 Palestinian extremists, several dozen fighters from the Gaza Strip were captured.

Gaza Strip death toll rises to 313, over 1,990 injured — Palestinian Health Ministry.

Hamas abducted 100 Israelis — both military and civilians — Israeli Embassy in Washington.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari:

Israeli aircraft struck 426 targets in the Gaza Strip, including buildings and underground tunnels.

Israel has regained full control of over 29 settlements.

Israel plans to completely eliminate all Hamas militants on the territories adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

The IDF is not conducting ground operations in the Gaza Strip yet, but is operating on its border.

26 privates and officers of the Israeli army were killed, several more soldiers were allegedly captured.

Two citizens of Thailand were killed in Hamas attacks on Israel, Thai Prime Minister said.

IDF spokesman Richard Hecht:

"Our goal for the next 12 hours is to put an end to the Gaza enclave. We will take control of the entire enclave and annihilate all terrorists on our territory.”

Egyptian police officer kills Israeli tourists

In Alexandria, Egypt, a policeman opened fire at Israeli tourists (video) killing two tourists and one Egyptian national.

Two Belarusian citizens were injured as a result of the shelling of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, one of them remains in serious condition, the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

Hamas has infiltrated the Israeli community of Magen — Haaretz

There is heavy fighting in the area, with the IDF using tanks — The Jerusalem Post

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the information about the murder of two Israeli tourists in Alexandria, Egypt.

The death toll in Israel has risen to 350, another 1,800 were injured, the numbers are inconclusive.

The IDF announced the evacuation of residents of settlements near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Over the next 24 hours, it is planned to evacuate all residents from areas close to the Gaza Strip.

"We will reach every community until we destroy every terrorist in Israel” — IDF spokesman.

The death toll in Israel has exceeded 400, more than 2,000 people were injured — The Times of Israel.

There are two Ukrainian citizens among those killed in Israel, the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel said.

Having declared war, the IDF can act independently at its own discretion, The Voice of Israel reports.

Death toll in Israel exceeds 600 — Kan Broadcasting Company.

About 200 killed during music festival near Gaza Strip

About 200 bodies were found near the site of the music festival near the Gaza Strip — Yediot News. Former Israeli football player Lior Asulin was identified as one of the victims. He was 43 years old.

Nature Party electronic music festival took place on the night of October 7 in the desert near the city of Ofakim, about 30 kilometres from the border with the Gaza Strip.

It was later reported that dozens of festival participants went missing. Some of them managed to reach the city of Netivot. Apparently, they had to walk for about 30 kilometres through the desert.

The Israeli Home Front Command issued orders for residents of the southern and central regions of the country:

All schools and beaches shall be closed.

Groups of ten people maximum may gather in open areas.

Up to 50 people can gather indoors.

In other parts of the country, all educational institutions shall also be closed;

gatherings of up to 1,000 people are allowed.

The restrictions came into force at 15:00 on October 8. They will remain in effect until 18:00 October 10 and can be extended afterwards.

Death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 370, 2,200 injured — the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel asks USA for help

Israel has asked for additional military assistance from the United States. Washington is looking into the request — Secretary of State Blinken.

The Israeli authorities published photos of the bodies of those killed in the Hamas attack:

"We debated whether to share these horrifying images, but the world needs to know what we are up against.”

Israel asked Egypt for help in freeing the hostages, but Egyptian negotiators were unable to convince Hamas to release the people, The Wall Street Journal said with reference to sources among Egyptian officials.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant instructed to get prepared for the possible evacuation of cities near Israel's border with Lebanon should hostilities begin there too — Israeli Ministry of Defense.