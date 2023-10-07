Hamas attacks Israel: Al-Aqsa Storm vs. Swords of Iron

Hamas movement attacked Israel in the morning of October 7. Thousands of missiles were launched on the territory of Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Photo: https://www.elaosboa.com/

Alarms sounded in many cities across Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Hamas later claimed responsibility for the attacks on Israel. The Israeli army announced the call up of reservists.

"This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth," Mohammad Deif, the leader of the military wing of Hamas.

In addition to rocket attacks, Hamas is conducting ground operations against Israel.

According to Israeli media, Hamas militants seized the Erez checkpoint and then entered the border town of Sderot in southern Israel.

Videos from Sderot show armed people in military uniforms in the streets, sounds of gunfire can be heard.

Hamas military arm, the Al-Qassam Brigades claims that its militants captured more than 35 Israeli soldiers and settlers in Sderot. The captivated people were taken to the Gaza Strip.

Hamas announced losses of 161 in killed and 930 in wounded militants. Israel lost at least 40 people, 740 were wounded. It was not specified how many of them were civilians and how many accounted for military losses.

The Israeli army announced readiness for war

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant approved the recruitment of reservists into the army.

Israeli fighter jets started striking targets in the Gaza Strip. The military block roads around the enclave. The Israeli army announced the start of Iron Swords counter-terrorism operation in the Gaza Strip.

"This morning Hamas made a serious mistake and started a war against the State of Israel. IDF soldiers are fighting the enemy at all infiltration points. The State of Israel will win this war," Yoav Galant, Israeli Defence Minister said.

Israel expects to call up tens of thousands of soldiers. Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is in a state of war with Hamas militants. He assured that Hamas would pay for today's attacks.

said that Israel is in a state of war with Hamas militants. He assured that Hamas would pay for today's attacks. More than 100 people were injured as a result of Israeli shelling — The Times of Israel. According to the publication, 80 people were hospitalised in the city of Beersheba.

Central and southern regions of Israel have been under heavy rocket fire for more than 3.5 hours.

Hamas launched Al-Aqsa Storm military operation against Israel — the head of the military wing of the movement, Mohammed ad-Deif said.

said. Hamas says at least 35 Israeli citizens and military personnel have been delivered to the Gaza Strip, Kan Radio reports.

Today, more than 2,200 rockets were fired at Israel, Hamas attacked Israel from land, sea and air. The fighting is taking place in at least seven locations.

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets strike Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces said.

There are no Russians among those injured in the rocket attack on Israel, the Russian Embassy in Israel said.

"This is such an unexpected escalation [of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict], we call for restraint, we are in contact with everyone now — Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bogdanov said.

According to most recent reports, six people were killed and about 200 injured as a result of the shelling of Israel, The Times of Israel reports.

"Hamas will pay an unprecedented price for this war, I ordered the clearing of border settlements from terrorists and the mobilisation of reservists," Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said.

Five people including one journalist were killed in the Gaza Strip, — Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

Israel is focused on fighting on the border with the Gaza Strip, the IDF is flooding the area with troops and striking the Gaza Strip — Israeli army spokesman said.

As a result of Israeli strikes on targets in the Gaza Strip, more than 20 people were killed, hundreds were injured. Hamas, Islamic Jihad, DFLP and other groups report losses, NEWSru.co.il says.

At least 545 people were injured and 22 were killed as a result of rocket attacks in Israel, Israeli Ministry of Health said.

Israel's Minister of National Security declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

The IDF has not yet regained control of any of the attacked territories in southern Israel, the fighting continues, Haaretz reports.

Iran supports Hamas in its actions against Israel, Adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, General Rahim Safavi said, ISNA reports.

said, ISNA reports. In Israel, at least 40 people were killed and 740 others were injured — Channel 12.

198 were killed and more than 1,600 were injured as a result of Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

At least 40 were killed in Israel and 750 others were injured as a result of rockets attacks, the National Medical Service of Israel said.

Hamas captured a large number of Israelis, including senior officers, Hamas deputy head Saleh al-Arouri said.

Israeli Security Council unanimously approves ground operation in Gaza Strip, Reuters said.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu informed US President Joe Biden about the need for a long-term military operation in the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israeli government said.

Hamas fighters take hostages, their exact number is still unknown, Yediotnews reports.

Hamas has enough Israeli hostages to exchange all Palestinians in Israeli prisons, Hamas deputy head Saleh al-Arouri said.

Fierce fighting continues in 25 localities, Hamas fighters attacked more than 50 Israeli military targets — a representative of the al-Qassam Brigades (military wing of Hamas) said.

Israel strikes Hamas military structures in two multi-story buildings in the Gaza Strip — IDF.

The high-rise buildings targeted by Israel were residential buildings, Al Jazeera correspondent said.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz signed a decree to shut down electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip, Yediotnews said.