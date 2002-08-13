EN RU FR PT
At least ten workers killed in water facility well in Southern Russia

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

Rescuers are trying to find the workers, who went missing in a water treatment well as a result of poisoning. The incident took place in the Rostov region of Russia. For the time being, ten people were killed, TASS reports. 

The head of the city administration, Andrei Lisitsky, noted that the exact number of victims was still unknown as the well of the treatment facilities in the village of Dmitriadovka, where the incident occurred, was flooded.

According to local authorities, five people were hospitalised - they remain in intensive care. One of them is in serious condition.

Rescuers continue to search for five more people.

According to representatives of the local water service, the people were killed as a result of methane emissions. A source at emergency services said that the emissions did not pose a threat to residential buildings.

A source told Interfax that the exact number of workers who could have been staying at the water treatment facility of the Rostov region at the time of the incident had not been established.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
