Video shows Russian aircraft striking Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant

Incidents

Russian Aerospace Forces struck the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant. The video of the attack appeared on the Telegram channel of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Avdiivka coke and chemical plant attacked

"As a result of the targeted strike that the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces conducted at the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, manpower and ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed,” the post on the channel says.

The Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant is a coke and chemical enterprise located in Avdiivka, the Donetsk region. It is the largest coke and chemical enterprise in Europe.

The enterprise processes 6.4 million tons of raw coal. The coke production facility is equipped with dry coke quenching plants.

Russia conducts nine group strikes in one week

Since the beginning of the week, the Russian troops have conducted nine massive strikes on the enemy with the use of cruise missiles and drones. A foreign legion command post was one of the destroyed targets, the Defence Ministry said.

Other targets were such facilities as ammunition depots, military-technical equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, saboteur training sites, and accommodation points for military personnel and mercenaries.

"As a result of the strikes, the command post of the Foreign Legion formation, two large arsenals with weapons and ammunition were destroyed. The supplies of foreign-made weapons and the logistics of the Ukrainian troops operating in Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions were disrupted,” the Defence Ministry said.

