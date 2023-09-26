PMC Wagner returns to special operation zone

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Many in Russia reacted painfully to the disappearance of private military company Wagner from the information field.

This is understandable as it was difficult to come to terms with the end of the glorious military journey of the world-famous PMC.

However, it appears that Wagner fighters are coming back.

"Units of PMC Wagner have now arrived in the combat zone in the Kherson region. Their assault groups get distributed among sectors. No more details here — this is classified information, military correspondent Yuriy Kotenok wrote.

According to unconfirmed reports, there is no official agreement yet between PMC Wagner and the Russian Defence Ministry that would regulate the fighters' actions.

Russian MP Alexander Khinshtein said that he submitted a package of draft laws that would entitle the Russian Guard to have its own volunteer military units.

It is worthy of note that Ukrainian media have confirmed the return of the "musicians." Captured Ukrainian fighters say that Ukrainian army soldiers panic when they hear someone saying "PMC Wagner."

