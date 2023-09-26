World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces strike production site of Ukrainian missiles

Incidents

The Russian forces struck the production site of Ukrainian missiles, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Alexey Danilov said in an interview with the ABC newspaper.

Photo: Openverse

"What I can tell you is that, unfortunately, Russia hit the site where those missiles were assembled,” Danilov admitted.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that over the past week (September 17-23), Russian troops carried out 12 strikes with the use of long-range precision weapons and drones targeting army bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Equipment repair sites (including aviation), ammunition depots, saboteur training centres and accommodation points for foreign mercenaries, as well as oil refining sites were hit.

The Russian Armed Forces caused "significant damage to the logistics system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson and Zaporozhye directions,” the ministry said. Part of the stockpiles of cruise missiles and depleted uranium shells were destroyed as well.

