Su-34 bomber crashes in Voronezh region, pilots eject

A Sukhoi Su-34 bomber aircraft crashed in the Voronezh region of Russia. The aircraft crashed far from populated areas during a training flight.

Photo: ru.wikipedia.org

The flight was carried out without ammunition, the crew managed to eject safely, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

A photo from the crash site of the Russian Su-34 front-line bomber was posted on Mash Telegram channel.

The photograph shows the Su-34 on its belly in a field with its nose section missing and cockpit glazing damaged. Traces of burning are visible on the fuselage.