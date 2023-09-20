Su-34 bomber crashes in Voronezh region, pilots eject

A Sukhoi Su-34 bomber aircraft crashed in the Voronezh region of Russia. The aircraft crashed far from populated areas during a training flight.
The flight was carried out without ammunition, the crew managed to eject safely, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
A photo from the crash site of the Russian Su-34 front-line bomber was posted on Mash Telegram channel.
The photograph shows the Su-34 on its belly in a field with its nose section missing and cockpit glazing damaged. Traces of burning are visible on the fuselage.
