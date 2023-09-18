World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
No major counteroffensive coming either from Ukraine or Russia

There will be no major offensive operations in the near future either on the part of Ukraine or Russia due to weather conditions and accumulation of shells, retired Colonel General Leonid Ivashov said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

According to Ivashov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine experience a shortage of ammunition. The Russian army is tying to stock up shells as well. Russia is trying to get them from all over the world, the expert said, including from North Korea.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have practically no aviation left, there is a serious shortage of shells. Therefore, there will be no major offensive on the part of Ukraine, nor will there be any coming on Russia's end, I believe. Weather conditions create certain problems as well. However, the Ukrainians will keep going on attacks, there will be no truce. There are accountable moments in the relations between the West and Ukraine: we give you weapons — you go on attacks. Russia also assigns huge funds on the special military operation," Leonid Ivashov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky works as a propagandist, he added. Zelensky presents himself as a commander and announces "systematic liberation” of various settlements. The counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is no more already — Kyiv only needs to keep on talking about it to raise the morale.

The intensity of battles will decrease dramatically with the onset of cold weather, but artillery shelling, platoon and company attacks will remain, the expert told Pravda.Ru.

Zelensky earlier said that Ukraine's counter-offensive would continue despite bad weather conditions. In addition, he ruled out ending the conflict by transferring part of the territories to Russia.

