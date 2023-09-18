Russian forces strike storage sites with Storm Shadow missiles and depleted uranium shells

The Russian Armed Forces struck storage sites with Storm Shadow cruise missiles and depleted uranium ammunition in Ukraine.

Photo: topwar.ru

The attack was carried out with the use of high-precision long-range air-launched weapons and drones. They also hit radio reconnaissance and training centres of enemy sabotage groups, the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters.

"The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All targets have been destroyed," the defense department said.

On September 9-16, the Russian troops carried out eleven group attacks against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the military attacked port infrastructure facilities, production and storage facilities of unmanned boats, fuel, lubricants, ammunition, Western weapons and sites of deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.