Ukraine continues failed counteroffensive only to beg for more money

Incidents

The Ukrainian army continues making attempts in counteroffensive solely because of money,  military expert Andrei Klintsevich believes.

Ukraine continues failed counteroffensive only to beg for more money
Photo: CreativeCommons

“The US has assigned only $300 million for Ukraine for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins in the United States on October 1. This amount will go to the office of the monitoring mission in Kyiv that is supposed to identify corruption in Ukraine. Therefore, Zelensky’s prime goal is to send everyone on the offensive in order to achieve at least some result,” the analyst noted.

A meeting between Volodymir Zelensky and Joe Biden is to take place next week. Zelensky's goal is to beg for more money for the next year. The United States has no intention to suspend assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Washington also has a lot of equipment that can be transferred to Kyiv. They know one thing for sure: it is impossible to defeat Russia, Klintsevich concluded.

