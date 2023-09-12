Two beheaded Asian men found in Moscow in one day

Two decapitated bodies were found in Moscow in one day, the Investigative Committee of Russia said.

Photo: Openverse

The second body was found in an apartment in a residential building on Festivalnaya Street. Investigators and forensic experts are working on the scene.

The first body was found in a park near Festivalnaya Street as well. There were stab wounds on the torso, neck and head.

The two victims were beheaded, but their deaths were not related to each other, law enforcers said. The first victim whose body was found in the park died recently, while the second one died two days ago.

Interestingly, both of the victims are men of Asian origin.