World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Two beheaded Asian men found in Moscow in one day

Incidents

Two decapitated bodies were found in Moscow in one day, the Investigative Committee of Russia said.

Two beheaded Asian men found in Moscow in one day
Photo: Openverse

The second body was found in an apartment in a residential building on Festivalnaya Street. Investigators and forensic experts are working on the scene.

The first body was found in a park near Festivalnaya Street as well. There were stab wounds on the torso, neck and head.

The two victims were beheaded, but their deaths were not related to each other, law enforcers said. The first victim whose body was found in the park died recently, while the second one died two days ago.

Interestingly, both of the victims are men of Asian origin.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia responds to Antony Blinken's remarks about peace talks with Ukraine

The United States is confident that Ukraine will be ready to negotiate with Russia if Moscow makes such a proposal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said

Antony Blinken says Ukraine is ready for talks. Russia responds
Depopulation Station — Next Stop Ukraine!
Depopulation Station — Next Stop Ukraine!
NATO holds war games with Armenia
NATO to hold largest war games since Cold War to show Russia there's some juice in the old raisin
Depopulation Station — Next Stop Ukraine! Guy Somerset The French wanted to get Russians and PMC Wagner out of Central African Republic Daria Aslamova Depleted uranium shells will turn Ukraine into radioactive burial ground. The West does not care Andrey Mihayloff
Putin: Russia to develop new weapons based on new and previously unused technologies
HeyGen AI network makes Boris Yeltsin speak perfect English in his 'I am leaving' speech
Video: Rescuers help five-year-old boy who go stuck in washing machine
Video: Rescuers help five-year-old boy who go stuck in washing machine
Last materials
Putin suggests USA should lift Ukraine's decree banning talks with Russia
Putin speaks at Eastern Economic Forum
Putin: Russia is developing new weapons based on new physical principles
Passenger airplane with 167 on board performs emergency landing on a field
Depopulation Station — Next Stop Ukraine!
HeyGen neural network shows Boris Yeltsin speaking very good English in his 'I am leaving' speech
NATO needs major drills to show Russia there is still juice in the old raisin
US-Armenia Eagle Partner war games: Moscow not afraid of losing Yerevan as ally
Boy gets stuck in washing machine while staying at home with his grandmother
Antony Blinken says Ukraine is ready for talks. Russia responds
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X