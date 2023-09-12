World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Passenger airplane with 167 on board performs emergency landing on a field

Incidents

A passenger airliner of Ural Airlines flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing on the ground near the village of Kamenki in the Novosibirsk region of Russia.

There were 159 people on board the plane, including 23 children. All passengers were evacuated from the aircraft safely and accommodated in the nearest settlement.

The pilots of the plane had to perform emergency landing after they detected a malfunction of the hydraulic systems of the aircraft.

According to most recent reports, there were 167 people on board, including 23 children and six crew members.

After the plane landed on a field in the Novosibirsk region, two adults sought medical assistance. They were diagnosed with impact injuries and sent for X-ray examination. Two other passengers had an increase in blood pressure, another had a bronchial asthma attack. None of the children were hurt. Psychologists are working with the passengers, the Ministry of Health of the Novosibirsk region said.

X