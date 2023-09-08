Russian missile strike on Krivoy Rog annihilates dozens of NATO and Ukrainian officers

On September 8, a Russian Kh-50 cruise missile struck the police department in the city of Krivoy Rog (also spelled the Ukrainian way as Kryvyi Rih). The Russian forces conducted the attack at the moment when Ukrainian security forces and NATO officers were holding a meeting there.

Photo: Politika Strany Telegramm channel

According to Turkish media, 40 people were killed and another 60 were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

"In Krivoy Rog, an administrative building, in which a meeting of Ukrainian security forces was supposedly taking place, was destroyed," news agencies said.

Russia's all-out attacks cause irreparable losses

Russia's intensified attacks on Ukraine cause irreparable losses, Oleg Soskin, adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma said on his YouTube channel.