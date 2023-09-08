On September 8, a Russian Kh-50 cruise missile struck the police department in the city of Krivoy Rog (also spelled the Ukrainian way as Kryvyi Rih). The Russian forces conducted the attack at the moment when Ukrainian security forces and NATO officers were holding a meeting there.
According to Turkish media, 40 people were killed and another 60 were injured as a result of the Russian attack.
"In Krivoy Rog, an administrative building, in which a meeting of Ukrainian security forces was supposedly taking place, was destroyed," news agencies said.
Russia's intensified attacks on Ukraine cause irreparable losses, Oleg Soskin, adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma said on his YouTube channel.
"Russia has been intensifying its drone and missile attacks on Ukraine lately. Their all-out attacks cause irreparable losses,” he said.
With the onset of cold weather, Russia will attempt to conduct massive attacks that will last for several consecutive days