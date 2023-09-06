Russian forces destroy first Challenger 2 tank

The Russian forces destroyed a first Challenger 2 tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that Kyiv received from the UK.

Photo: "Challenger 2 Tank" by Defence Images is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

On Tuesday, a video appeared on the Internet showing destroyed armoured vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Rabotino (Robotyne) in the Zaporozhye direction. The T-64BV tank, armoured vehicles and a burning Challenger 2 got into the frame.

The Frontline Bird Telegram channel wrote that the British-made tank was destroyed from the Kornet anti-tank missile system. The Challenger 2 was in service with the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

UK's newly appointed Secretary of Defence Grant Shapps confirmed the destruction of the Challenger 2 tank in the zone of the special military operation.

The UK announced plans to transfer Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv in January of this year. The communiqué published on the website of the British government said that Kyiv would receive 14 tanks.

In March, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said that London decided to transfer 28 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. The UK Ministry of Defence reported the same month that Ukrainian tank operators completed several weeks of training courses to operate the British tanks.