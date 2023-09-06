World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian forces pull back from the village of Robotyne

Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces tactically pulled back from the village of Rabotino (spelled the Ukrainian way as Robotyne) in the Zaporozhye (aka Zaporizhzhia) region, acting head of the region Yevgeny Balitsky said.

Russian forces pull back from the village of Robotyne
Photo: "Ukrainian Army" by U.S. Army Europe is marked with Public Domain Mark 1.0.

"To stay on bare terrain when there is absolutely no way to dig in — it does not seem appropriate," Balitskiy said.

According to Balitsky, the village of Robotyne has been completely destroyed as a result of hostilities. The village only exists on the map, he added.

The Russian troops retreated up the hills — they took the dominant heights, whereas the Ukrainian forces found themselves in the "funnel" underneath.

Rybar Telegram channel said that the Russian troops maintained control over only five or six houses on the southern outskirts of the village during the last couple of weeks. All other buildings in the village were destroyed, and Ukrainian units confidently held on to the northern outskirts.

According to WarGonzo project, the Russian troops retreated to the nearest forest plantation, and the line of contact has not changed significantly.

"There are no places left in Robotyne where one could hide from artillery. This is what our enemy has to deal with now," a message posted on the channel said.

It is worthy of note that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost a British Challenger 2 tank in battles for Robotyne.

UK's new Secretary of Defence Grant Shapps promptly confirmed the loss of the first of Ukraine's 14 Challenger 2 tanks near the village. According to Shapps, the crew of the tank survived.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
General Surovikin appears in public soon after Yevgeny Prigozhin's death

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he had no knowledge about Army General Sergei Surovikin. Journalists asked Peskov whether he knew anything about Surovikin's whereabouts

Army General Surovikin's surprise public appearance generates more rumours about his fate
Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Su-34 fighters guarantees Russia's air superiority
Kinzhal missiles ensure Russia's air superiority on vast territory from Arctic to Syria
Central African Republic: We are happy to be with Russia
Exclusive Interview with Dounia Filali and her Husband, a Moroccan Dissidents in Paris
Central African Republic: We are happy to be with Russia Daria Aslamova Exclusive Interview with Dounia Filali and her Husband, a Moroccan Dissidents in Paris El Bachra Bank on the Run. No. That is not a Song. Montresor Montresor
Last materials
Russian forces destroy first Challenger 2 tank
Russian forces pull back from the village of Robotyne
Central African Republic: We are happy to be with Russia
Exclusive Interview with Dounia Filali and her Husband, a Moroccan Dissidents in Paris
Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Su-34 fighters guarantees Russia's air superiority
Army General Surovikin's surprise public appearance generates more rumours about his fate
Bank on the Run. No. That is not a Song.
Putin-Erdogan talks in Sochi: Ukraine, grain deal and nuclear power plant
Ka-52 helicopter crashes into Sea of Azov
Zelensky sacks Defence Minister Reznikov amid failed counteroffensive and corruption
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X