World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Military correspondent Sladkov: Putin not ready to see Kyiv in ruins

Incidents

Russian President Vladimir Putin told military correspondents Alexander Sladkov and Yevgeny Poddubny a year ago that he was not ready to see Kyiv in ruins.

Military correspondent Sladkov: Putin not ready to see Kyiv in ruins
Photo: Telegram

"People ask me: "When are we going to win?” It can be even tomorrow, but ordinary Ukrainians need to understand something. I will never forget what the president said to me and Yevgeny Poddubny a year ago: "I am not ready yet to see Kyiv in ruins." Pray to God, former Ukrainian brothers, that he is not ready still," the military correspondent wrote on Telegram commenting about Russian strategic arms.

According to him, the start of the special military operation in Ukraine was dissicult due to the fact that all forces were directed to the strategic level of Russia's military potential.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
USA will start an open hot war with Russia in 2024 to maintain power

US TV presenter Tucker Carlson said in an interview with radio host Adam Corolla that the United States would start a war against Russia in 2024

Tucker Carlson: USA will go to war with Russia in 2024
Report from Central African Republic: Interview with Russian instructor at Berengo base
Report from Central African Republic: Interview with Russian instructor at Berengo base
Russian Ambassador to Central African Republic: Russia saves CAR from collapse Daria Aslamova How the West is benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine Angela Antonova Assassination of Zelensky and biggest battle to take place in 2024 Alexander Shtorm
Last materials
Russia puts monster Sarmat missile complex on full alert
Report from Central African Republic: Interview with Russian instructor at Berengo base
Tucker Carlson: USA will go to war with Russia in 2024
Russian warplanes obliterate six Ukrainian high-speed boats in Black Sea
Ukraine to modify Neptune missiles to strike Moscow
Major drone attack on Russia: Ukraine launched UAVs from Baltic States?
Ukrainian drones attack seven Russian regions in one night
How the West is benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine
Russian air defences shoot down Ukraine's Neptune anti-ship missile
Russia successfully flies its first fully domestic Sukhoi Superjet SJ-100
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X