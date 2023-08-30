Russian warplanes obliterate six Ukrainian high-speed boats in Black Sea

On August 30, Russian aircraft destroyed six high-speed landing boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea. Two of the boats sank in the vicinity of Snake Island, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: Telegram

According to the ministry, at around 00:00 Moscow time, a naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet sank four military vessels. There were groups of Ukrainian fighters — up to 50 people — in the boats the moment when the attack happened.

Russian fighter aircraft then attacked two other boats — the boats sank near Snake Island.

The crew of a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter detected and obliterated a high-speed military boat at about 12:00.

Then, at 15:23, the Defence Ministry said that a Russian Su-24 aircraft destroyed another military boat, east of Snake Island.

On August 24, a Ukrainian sabotage group opened fire at a campsite in the village of Olenevka near Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea. It is believed that the shooting was carried from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher. The attackers hit the campsite once and then fled.