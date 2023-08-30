Russian warplanes obliterate six Ukrainian high-speed boats in Black Sea

On August 30, Russian aircraft destroyed six high-speed landing boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea. Two of the boats sank in the vicinity of Snake Island, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
According to the ministry, at around 00:00 Moscow time, a naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet sank four military vessels. There were groups of Ukrainian fighters — up to 50 people — in the boats the moment when the attack happened.
Russian fighter aircraft then attacked two other boats — the boats sank near Snake Island.
The crew of a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter detected and obliterated a high-speed military boat at about 12:00.
Then, at 15:23, the Defence Ministry said that a Russian Su-24 aircraft destroyed another military boat, east of Snake Island.
On August 24, a Ukrainian sabotage group opened fire at a campsite in the village of Olenevka near Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea. It is believed that the shooting was carried from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher. The attackers hit the campsite once and then fled.
