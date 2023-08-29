Russian air defences shoot down Ukraine's Neptune anti-ship missile

1:00 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

Russian air defence systems shot down a Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile in the zone of the special military operation, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: https://vk.com/kerchnovosti

In addition, the Russian forces intercepted two HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and two HARM anti-radar missiles.

In the morning of August 29, air defence systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Tula region in Central Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry also said.