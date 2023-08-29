Russian air defences shoot down Ukraine's Neptune anti-ship missile

Russian air defence systems shot down a Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile in the zone of the special military operation, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
In addition, the Russian forces intercepted two HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and two HARM anti-radar missiles.
In the morning of August 29, air defence systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Tula region in Central Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry also said.
The Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile is a modified version of the Soviet Kh-35 (aka X-35) missile. It is quite difficult to detect and intercept the missile due to its performance characteristics. The missile develops the speed of up to 300 kilometres and flies on a very low trajectory. Military experts say that this is a difficult target for air defences.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Ukraine's attempts to break through Russia's defences and reach Crimea or at least the Sea of Azov have failed. Therefore, the West intends to postpone the general battle to 2024