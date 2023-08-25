Rabotyne village ruined completely in fierce fighting

The village of Rabotino (Rabotyne) in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region, was completely destroyed during the fighting, the head of the region, Evgeny Balitsky said, TASS reports.

Photo: Pravda.Ru

"Rabotino does not exist anymore. This is just a mapped settlement now, there is no such village in real life any longer. It lies in ruins because of the fierce fighting," he said.

Balitsky earlier said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not be able to go beyond the coastline of the Dnieper, as it was strengthened after the shallowing of the Kakhovka water reservoir. According to him, the area is mined with various types of mines.