Ukraine attempts to attack Central Russia with S-200 rocket

1:02
Incidents

Fragments of the S-200 rocket, which was shot down in Russia's Kaluga region on Friday, August 25 overnight, fell near the city of Obninsk, emergency services told RIA Novosti.

Ukraine attempts to attack Central Russia with S-200 rocket
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

"The debris crashed near the city of Obninsk,” the source told the news agency.

On Friday night, August 25, Ukraine attempted to attack civilian targets in Russia. The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of a rocket of the modified S-200 complex in the Kaluga region.

Governor Vladislav Shapsha said that no one was hurt.

The Ministry of Defence also said that 42 drones were neutralised in Crimea on August 25. The department announced that Ukraine's attempts to carry out terrorist attacks by aircraft-type UAVs were suppressed. Air defence systems destroyed nine drones on the peninsula, 33 others were suppressed by electronic warfare.

