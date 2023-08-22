World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian forces to be trapped in the east as Russia prepares to encircle Kharkiv

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may get into a trap in the east of Ukraine, retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Krivonos said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: redstar.ru

"When increasing efforts, they [the Russian Armed Forces] may create prerequisites for the formation of a trap for our military units in eastern Ukraine," Krivonos said.

According to the retired general, the Russian forces currently deliver successful strikes in the eastern direction of hostilities. In addition, the Russian forces may encircle Kharkiv as the Ukrainian army suffers one defeat after another, he suggested.

Krivonos earlier admitted that the Russian Armed Forces were well prepared for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while Kyiv was paying attention to PR.

