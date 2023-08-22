Ukrainian saboteurs armed with US weapons try to attack Russia's Bryansk region

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to break into the territory of Russia, Mash Telegram channel said.

Photo: VKontakte

Ten Ukrainian saboteurs tried to enter Russia's Bryansk region. They were armed with American M4 rifles and grenades. Russian border guards and servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces successfully repelled the attack.

"A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to cross the Russian border in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region, the attack was repelled. Measures are being taken to ensure the safety of civilians," Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

An hour before the attempted attack, Ukraine shelled Klimovsky and Suzemsky districts of Russia's Bryansk region from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. Local villages were cut from electricity because of the attack. At least two houses were damaged.