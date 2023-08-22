World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Su-30SM fighter destroys Ukraine's reconnaissance boat in Black Sea

0:33
On August 22 at night, the crew of the Sukhoi Su-30SM aircraft destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defence said in its Telegram channel.

Su-30SM fighter destroys Ukraine's reconnaissance boat in Black Sea
Photo: mil.ru

The Russian Ministry of Defence also said that the Russian forces suppressed Kyiv's attempts to carry out terrorist attacks in Bryansk and Moscow regions. Two drones were shot down in the Moscow region. No casualties were reported.

