News

Russian missile forces annihilate three railway cars with Ukrainian ammo

1:07
Incidents

Russian missile forces attacked the Mezhevaya station in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Three railway cars with ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were obliterated in the strike, the head of the press center of the South group of forces, Vadim Astafiev said.

Photo: csn-tv.ru

The enemy also lost ten transport vehicles and suffered significant losses in manpower. In addition, Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers struck fire weapons and personnel in the area of ​​the settlement of Novodmitrovka.

On August 15, the Russian military struck key enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.

Due to the shortage of ammunition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are forced to use Western weapons without taking into account their features. Lieutenant Colonel of the Luhansk People's Republic Andrey Marochko said that Ukrainian artillerymen started using cluster munitions to attack Russian armoured vehicles, even though such ammo is not efficient for the purpose.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
