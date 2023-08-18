Another Ukrainian drone tries to attack Moscow City skyscrapers

Another Ukrainian drone attacked Moscow on August 18 overnight, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Photo: "Moscow-City. Night" by Sergei_41 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Russian air defences shot the UAV down as it was flying above Moscow. The wreckage of the drone fell in the area of Expocentre on Krasnopresnenskaya embankment. One exhibition pavilion — the outer wall of the building — was damaged (about 30 square meters), the mayor said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the drone attempted to attack objects located in Moscow and the Moscow region at around 04:00 Moscow time.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident.

Later in the afternoon on August 18, thousands of people were evacuated from Moscow City after an anonymous call that warned of a possible drone attack.

Sky above Moscow closed for a few hours

The sky over Moscow was temporarily closed.

Shortly after the attack, airspace around Moscow's Vnukovo airport was closed. Some of the flights were redirected to other airports.

The sky was reopened less than an hour later. Six departures and eight arrivals were postponed at Vnukovo Airport, five other flights were redirected to other airports for landing. Several flights were delayed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports.