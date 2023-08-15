World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video shows annihilated German Leopard 2A6 tanks in Ukraine

1:08
A video of two obliterated Leopard 2A6 tanks filmed by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was published by Politika Strany (Politics of the Country) Telegram channel.

The footage shows Ukrainian servicemen traveling along a dirt road, on both sides of which there are two wrecked German-made tanks. Signs of fire are visible on one of the tanks.

Russia's Kornet ATGMs destroy Leopards effectively

Russian anti-tank Kornet systems has proved to be a very efficient weapon against German Leopard tanks in Ukraine, UnHerd columnist Edward Luttwak wrote.

When Ukraine's highly publicised offensive started, Russian Kornet systems annihilated several of Leopard tanks.

The 9M133 Kornet is a Russian man-portable anti-tank guided missile (ATGM). The missile is intended for use against main battle tanks. It was first introduced into service in 1998. The Kornet is one of the most capable Russian ATGMs.

