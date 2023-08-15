Russia strikes key facilities of Ukraine's defense industry

The Russian Armed Forces caused significant damage to the military-industrial complex of Ukraine as a result of a massive missile attack that was conducted on August 15 at night, official representative for the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said.

Photo: mil.ru

High-precision weapons struck key enterprises of Ukraine's defense industry. The goal of the attack was achieved, Konashenkov added.

The Russian forces regularly strike military infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine. The day before, high-precision long-range sea-based weapons hit the sites where the Ukrainians were storing and assembling unmanned boats.

On August 11, the Russian Armed Forces launched a large-scale attack on a military airfield in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. All targets were destroyed.