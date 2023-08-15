Ukraine builds drones under the cover of granaries – Russian Defence Minister

Ukraine has established drone production and deployed arms depots near granaries to shield military facilities from Russian missile attacks, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Photo: РБК

According to Shoigu, Ukraine has shown particular cynicism in the implementation of the Black Sea grain initiative.

"Using it as a cover against Russian missile strikes at targets in Odessa and other Black Sea ports, Kyiv has created significant stocks of weapons and ammunitions that they systematically supply to the front,” the minister said, speaking at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Ukraine builds unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats under the cover of granaries. Kyiv subsequently uses those drones to strike targets in Crimea, the Russian Defence Minister said.

Western partners were aware of that, but the information was not taken into account during the consideration of grain deal issues at the UN, he added.