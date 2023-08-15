Gas station explosion in Dagestan: 33 killed over illegal gas sales

The alleged owner of the gas station that exploded in Dagestan's Makhachkala was previously convicted, RIA Novosti reports with reference to law enforcement sources.

The owner, Ibragim Shamkhalov, was selling gas at the station illegally.

A massive explosion occurred in the evening of August 14 at a car service station on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan. The fire subsequently spread to the gas station.

Thirty-three people were killed and over 100 were hurt as a result of the explosion at the gas station in Makhachkala. Most of the injured people were hospitalised.

Dagestan Governor Sergey Melikov said that 65 people were hospitalised as a result of the blast, 11 of them were children.

A special flight of the EMERCOM of Russia departed to Makhachkala to evacuate the victims to Moscow.

The authorities of Dagestan declared August 15 the day of mourning in the republic. The families of the victims will receive compensations.