Drone video shows destruction of Ukrainian S-300 air defence complexes

Incidents

The destruction of S-300 battery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was captured on video. The Russian Ministry of Defense posted the video on its official Telegram channel.

The drone footage shows a battery of anti-aircraft missile systems deployed near the forest area by the fields. The Russian forces managed to successfully strike several military vehicles at a time.

After a projectile hit the cluster of military hardware, the drone recorded secondary explosions of air defence rockets.

The annihilation of the S-300 battery was reported on August 14. In addition, the Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of a Spanish Alacran mortar in the special operation zone.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Passenger aircraft with 180 on board finds itself in Ukraine's airspace
Passenger aircraft with 180 on board finds itself in Ukraine's airspace
