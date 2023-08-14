The destruction of S-300 battery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was captured on video. The Russian Ministry of Defense posted the video on its official Telegram channel.
The drone footage shows a battery of anti-aircraft missile systems deployed near the forest area by the fields. The Russian forces managed to successfully strike several military vehicles at a time.
After a projectile hit the cluster of military hardware, the drone recorded secondary explosions of air defence rockets.
The annihilation of the S-300 battery was reported on August 14. In addition, the Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of a Spanish Alacran mortar in the special operation zone.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The manoeuvres started during Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago. The archipelago is used as a test site for advanced weapons and nuclear weapons