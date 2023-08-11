World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video captures moment when Ukrainian drone crashes and explodes in Moscow

The Ukrainian drone that tried to attack Moscow in the morning of August 11 was suppressed by means of electronic warfare. The drone crashed in a forest area in western Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Defence said on Telegram.

No damage was caused, no casualties were reported as a result of the thwarted attack, the department also said.

Eyewitnesses said that they heard an explosion near the Karamyshevskaya embankment in the north-west of Moscow.

Fragments of the crashed drone were found in the park area of Hospital No. 67. The hospital is located on Salam Adil Street, next to Karamyshevskaya embankment.

The Defence Ministry later reported that the drone tried to attack an object on the territory of Moscow, but was suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed in a forested area. According to the ministry, the incident was a terrorist attack conducted by the Kyiv regime.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
