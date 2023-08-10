Ukrainians told to evacuate from Kupyansk as Russian forces advance

Residents of the Kupyansky district of the Kharkiv region of Ukraine were asked to evacuate due to the Russian offensive. The local authorities asked them to leave their homes, acting head of the military administration of the region Andrei Kanashevich said.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the military administration of the Kharkiv region, admitted that the authorities could evacuate 53 settlements in the Kupyansky district located near the zone of hostilities. Evacuation will be mandatory, especially for children, the official said.

It is believed that as many as 11,000 people, including 600 children, will be displaced. All of them will be provided with temporary housing in safer areas, Sinegubov said adding that the evacuation process was being conducted continuously.

In early August, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces were conducting successful operations in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkiv region.

On August 6, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the Russian army repelled eight attacks of the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk direction of hostilities and continued to improve the tactical situation. Battles took place in areas of the settlements of Sinkovka and Olshana in the Kharkiv region, as well as near Novoselovsky, the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

It also became known that the Russian Armed Forces took several settlements in the Kherson region and established more advantageous positions in the Kharkiv region.

On August 7, Deputy Head of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence Anna Malyar said that the Kupyansk direction was the hottest point on the front.