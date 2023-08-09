World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainian drone attempts to attack spent nuclear fuel storage facility

0:31
Incidents

Ukraine tried to attack a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), RIA Novosti reports with reference to Russian security agencies.

Ukrainian drone attempts to attack spent nuclear fuel storage facility
Photo: Авторство: Ralf1969. Собственная работа, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7343361

A Ukrainian drone was intercepted and force-landed in Enerhodar. It was said that the drone was flying in the direction of the ZNPP storage facility.

Serious damage caused to nuclear fuel containers may cause a nuclear catastrophe, the source also said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Zelensky unable to change the situation on the battlefield

Recent statements that one could hear from Western analysts suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as a US puppet, has finished playing his role

Zelensky finishes playing his role for the West
Ukraine destroys Russian bridges, but Russia does not respond accordingly
It appears the Kremlin decided not to bomb Ukrainian bridges
Washingtons responds to Russia's grain deal demands
Putin cancels double taxation agreements with Russia-unfriendly countries
Ukraine destroys Russian bridges, but Russia does not respond accordingly Lyuba Lulko Pakistan Striving for Its Soul Mahboob A. Khawaja De-Globalization and De-Dollarization in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
Russian Sig tanker damaged in drone attack to be towed to repairs
Large mushroom cloud appears after massive explosion in Moscow suburban town
Arrest of Imran Khan Signals Corrupt Authoritarian Order
Arrest of Imran Khan Signals Corrupt Authoritarian Order
Last materials
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu: Poland plans to occupy Western Ukraine
Defence Minister Shoigu: Russia to reinforce troops on western borders
Sergiev Posad explosion near Moscow: Dozens injured
Massive explosion in town near Moscow sends mushroom cloud of smoke into the sky
Ukraine destroys Russian bridges, but Russia does not respond accordingly
Zelensky finishes playing his role for the West
Putin terminates double taxation agreements with the West
Pakistan Striving for Its Soul
Anthony Blinken: Washington meets Russia's grain deal requirements
Russian Sig tanker damaged in drone attack to be towed to repairs
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X