Ukrainian drone attempts to attack spent nuclear fuel storage facility

0:31 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

Ukraine tried to attack a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), RIA Novosti reports with reference to Russian security agencies.

Photo: Авторство: Ralf1969. Собственная работа, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7343361

A Ukrainian drone was intercepted and force-landed in Enerhodar. It was said that the drone was flying in the direction of the ZNPP storage facility.

Serious damage caused to nuclear fuel containers may cause a nuclear catastrophe, the source also said.