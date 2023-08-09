Ukraine tried to attack a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), RIA Novosti reports with reference to Russian security agencies.
A Ukrainian drone was intercepted and force-landed in Enerhodar. It was said that the drone was flying in the direction of the ZNPP storage facility.
Serious damage caused to nuclear fuel containers may cause a nuclear catastrophe, the source also said.
