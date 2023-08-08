World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Sig tanker damaged in drone attack to be towed to repairs

1:06
Russia's Sig tanker, which was damaged as a result of a drone attack conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kerch Strait on August 5, will be towed to the shipyard for repairs, Rosmorrechflot (Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport) said on Telegram channel.

Photo: fishnews.ru

It was earlier reported that an iron plaster was made for the damaged Sig tanker. Rossmorrechflot reported that specialists were pumping outboard water from ballast tanks and draining the engine room.

On August 5 at night, Ukrainian forces attacked the Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait area. Unmanned boats were used for the attack. None of the crew members were seriously injured, no fuel spill was reported.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said after the attack on the Sig tanker that Ukraine, for its attempt to arrange an environmental disaster in the Black Sea, "should get it on that part of their territory that will soon fall off to Poland."

