World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Military expert names most effective types of weapons in Ukraine

1:22
Incidents

Kamikaze drones are some of the most effective types of weapons used in the conflict zone in Ukraine. Zemledelie (Agriculture) remote mining system is very useful as well. The T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) tank proved to be extremely effective too.

Military expert names most effective types of weapons in Ukraine
Photo: blotter.mirtesen.ru

"Of course, everything is decided in a complex, but from what we now have, Lances kamikaze drones are one of the most useful types of weapons. This drone is a headache for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They also complain of our Zemledelie remote mining system. When the Armed Forces of Ukraine attack, we can mine the area. They come, clear mines, but we mine again causing the enemy to suffer losses," Dandykin told lenta. ru news site.

The T-90M Proryv tank has proved to be an extremely effective weapon in Ukraine. The military also singled out the Okhotnik drone, which is paired with the Su-57 fighter.

"Everything else is subject to creativity. For example, paratroopers came up with an idea to use anti-tank weapons from ATVs: they go, hit the target and leave,” Dandykin said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

T-90 Proryv
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian Foreign Ministry lists Moscow's demands to end Ukraine conflict

In order to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, Moscow demands "new territorial realities” should be recognised. In addition, arms supplies to Kyiv should be stopped, and Ukraine's neutral status should be confirmed

Russian Foreign Ministry lists Moscow's demands to end Ukraine conflict
Armed Forces of Ukraine attempt to attack Druzhba oil pipeline
Ukrainian drone attacks Druzhba oil pipeline
Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia: Are they any use?
Military expert names most effective types of weapons in Ukraine
Crazy Kennedy Conspiracy Beliefs — The Scientific Method, Actuarial Tables and Prayer Guy Somerset Ukraine warns Russia: We will hit any of your Black Sea ports Lyuba Lulko Ukraine attacks another Russian region with UAVs. How will Moscow respond? Petr Ermilin
Woman killed by lightning strike hiding from thunderstorm under a tree
Theatre director's mummified body found in her apartment one year after death
Theatre director's mummified body found in her apartment one year after death
Last materials
Military expert names most effective types of weapons in Ukraine
Theatre director's mummified body found in her apartment one year after death
Lighting kills woman as she was hiding from rain under tree
Russian Foreign Ministry lists Moscow's demands to end Ukraine conflict
Ukraine crisis talks in Saudi Arabia: Waste of time or glimmer of hope?
Armed Forces of Ukraine attempt to attack Druzhba oil pipeline
Crazy Kennedy Conspiracy Beliefs — The Scientific Method, Actuarial Tables and Prayer
Ukraine warns Russia: We will hit any of your Black Sea ports
Alexei Navalny sentenced to 19 years in special regime colony
Military correspondent shows destroyed military hardware in Zaporizhzhia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X