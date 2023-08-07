Military expert names most effective types of weapons in Ukraine

Kamikaze drones are some of the most effective types of weapons used in the conflict zone in Ukraine. Zemledelie (Agriculture) remote mining system is very useful as well. The T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) tank proved to be extremely effective too.

Photo: blotter.mirtesen.ru

"Of course, everything is decided in a complex, but from what we now have, Lances kamikaze drones are one of the most useful types of weapons. This drone is a headache for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They also complain of our Zemledelie remote mining system. When the Armed Forces of Ukraine attack, we can mine the area. They come, clear mines, but we mine again causing the enemy to suffer losses," Dandykin told lenta. ru news site.

The T-90M Proryv tank has proved to be an extremely effective weapon in Ukraine. The military also singled out the Okhotnik drone, which is paired with the Su-57 fighter.

"Everything else is subject to creativity. For example, paratroopers came up with an idea to use anti-tank weapons from ATVs: they go, hit the target and leave,” Dandykin said.