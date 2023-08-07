Armed Forces of Ukraine attempt to attack Druzhba oil pipeline

1:18 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack a section of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Oryol region, Mash Telegram channel reports August 7.

Photo: www.sb. by/articles/transneft-prokommentirovala-dannye-o-vozmozhnom-obstrele-druzhby-so-storony-vsu.html

Villagers found wreckage of a Ukrainian drone on the afternoon of August 6. The drone measuring 2x3 meters was a handcrafted UAV. Fragments of its engine, wings, control board and body were scattered on a territory of 3.5 kilometres. A serial number was found on the drone wreckage.

Specialists said that the UAV exploded in the air.

Druzhba is the world's largest system of main oil pipelines. It was built in the 1960s to deliver oil from the Volgouralsk oil and gas region to socialist countries of the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance: Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Poland and the GDR (Eastern Europe).

The pipeline runs from Almetievsk to Bryansk and then to Mozyr where it branches into two strings: the northern (via Belarus, Poland, Germany, Latvia and Lithuania) and the southern one (via Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Croatia).