Military correspondent shows destroyed military hardware in Zaporizhzhia

Incidents

After the flight of the Ukrainian forces, the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces could pass along the road that became the main direction of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) direction.

"The Ukrainian attack was not that bad. Dozens of destroyed military hardware on the road, including Leopard tanks," military correspondent Andrey Rudenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

The video shows multiple tanks and armoured vehicles, many of them damaged.

"This is the fruit of the American military tactics," the reporter concluded.