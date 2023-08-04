Russia wins 2023 summer campaign, NATO's plans for Russia's military defeat fail

Two months have passed since the beginning of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Zaporozhye Front (spelled the Ukrainian way as Zaporizhzhia). The first phase of the offensive bogged down in June.

Photo: www.gazeta.ru

The Armed Forces of Ukraine changed tactics when the enemy relied on "meat-grinder assaults", but the new tactics failed as well. By the end of July, the Ukrainian army had resumed conducting large-scale attacks, but defensive positions of the Russian Armed Forces were too strong to break through.

Boris Rozhin, an expert at the Centre for Military and Political Journalism, said that the goal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the summer was to break through to Melitopol, Berdyansk, Mariupol and a corridor to Crimea. In early August, the enemy is just as far from reaching its goals as it was in early June.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered heavy losses — up to 30,000 militants and countless pieces of military hardware. The West has been getting increasingly dissatisfied with the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the observer said.

According to him, the Ukrainian army has to deal with poor training of the troops and low level of their interaction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue losing experienced military personnel against the backdrop of the strong resilience of the Russian army.

"Ukraine's inability to achieve operational results within the next 3-4 weeks will mean that Russia has won the 2023 summer campaign. It will also mean that NATO's plans for the military defeat of the Russian Federation have failed too," Rozhin stressed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are going to attack with all their might to fulfill Western masters' demands. Intense hostilities on the Zaporozhye front are going to continue, the analyst said.