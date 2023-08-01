World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin admires video of Russian tank obliterating Ukrainian military convoy

The Kremlin saw the footage of the battle, in which a Russian tank single-handedly stopped a convoy of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin admired heroism and professionalism of the Russian military. The crew of the Russian tank will most likely be awarded, he said.

"This is unique footage and professionalism that can be analysed in textbooks,” Peskov said.

The video shows a Russian tank destroying the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as the latter were launching an attack on one of the sectors of the front. According to media reports, the crew of the Russian tank destroyed seven pieces of Ukrainian equipment – two tanks and five armoured vehicles. Several more vehicles were hit by anti-tank guided missiles and artillery.

