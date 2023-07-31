Ukraine's large-scale attempt to break through Russian defence lines fails

In the Orekhovsky direction of hostilities, the Russian forces thwarted a large-scale attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break through defence, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a conference call with the leadership of the Armed Forces on Monday, July 31, Interfax reports.

According to him, units of the 810th Marine Brigade and the 71st Motorised Rifle Regiment demonstrated stamina and dedication.

The minister thanked the soldiers for their courage and bravery.

"Not only for the soldiers of these brigades, because we have not yet seen such an onslaught for all this time. In this case everyone was involved,” he said.

According to him, the Russian forces obliterated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers, 31 tanks, including three German Leopards, and 32 armoured fighting vehicles in the area of the village of Rabotino in just two days. The enemy lost 63 pieces of equipment, Shoigu said.

Shoigu also reported that the Russian troops liberated the settlements of Kovalevka and Sergeevka in the Krasny Lyman direction.