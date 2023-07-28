Ukraine strikes Russia with S-200 missiles. Intercepted rocket crashes in Taganrog

A powerful explosion occurred in Taganrog, the Rostov region of Russia, on Friday afternoon, July 28. A rocket fell and exploded in the centre of the city, Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the reports about the rocket explosion and later said that Russian air defences shot down another missile over the territory of the region.

Photo: SHOT Telegram channel

"The Ukrainian military tried to strike with an S-200 anti-aircraft missile upgraded to a strike version. The projectile was intercepted by air defence systems near the city of Azov of the Rostov region. Fragments of the downed rocket fell in a deserted area," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Ukraine conducted a missile attack on the Russian territory with the use of the S-200 anti-aircraft missile that had been upgraded to a strike version. The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.

Several buildings in the city were severely damaged. Nine people were hospitalised.

Taganrog Art Museum as epicentre of explosion

Governor Golubev clarified that the epicentre of the explosion was located on the territory of the Taganrog Art Museum.

“The epicentre of the explosion was located on the territory of the Taganrog Art Museum. The wall of the museum, the roof, garages and outbuildings were destroyed. Windows were broken and balconies were damaged in a neighbouring 3-storey apartment building. Nine people were rushed to hospitals. Doctors assessed their condition as moderate and mild," Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev said.

The governor later said that 15 people asked for medical help as a result of the attack. All of them suffered shrapnel wounds.

A funnel about five meters in diameter appeared on the site of the explosion.

Another missile shot down an hour later

According to Governor Golubev, the Russian military intercepted another missile in the Azov district of the Rostov region.

Local residents posted pictures showing the operation of air defence systems: smoke trails from launches are visible in the sky above residential buildings.