Russian air defences intercept another Ukrainian S-200 missile in Rostov region

Incidents

Russian air defence systems shot down another missile in the Rostov region, the Governor of the region Vasily Golubev said in his Telegram channel.

"A second missile was hit by air defence systems, this time in the Azov region,” he wrote.

The Russian Defence Ministry:

"The Ukrainian military tried to strike with an S-200 anti-aircraft missile upgraded into a strike version. The projectile was intercepted by air defence systems near the city of Azov of the Rostov region. Fragments of the downed rocket fell in a deserted area."

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
