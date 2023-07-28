Russian air defence systems shot down another missile in the Rostov region, the Governor of the region Vasily Golubev said in his Telegram channel.
"A second missile was hit by air defence systems, this time in the Azov region,” he wrote.
The Russian Defence Ministry:
"The Ukrainian military tried to strike with an S-200 anti-aircraft missile upgraded into a strike version. The projectile was intercepted by air defence systems near the city of Azov of the Rostov region. Fragments of the downed rocket fell in a deserted area."
Hostilities in the Zaporozhye region have become more intense, and the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses. Russia is suffering losses too, "but the difference is colossal," Putin said