World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Rocket explodes in the centre of Taganrog, Russia

1:11
Incidents

A powerful explosion occurred in the city of Taganrog, the Rostov region of Russia. The explosion occurred in the area of ​​Admiral Kruys Street near Lazurny Water Park.

The blast wave shattered windows in nearby buildings.

Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev confirmed the explosion in Taganrog. According to the governor, a rocket exploded in the centre of the city.

"In the centre of Taganrog, at Lermontovsky, 22, near Chekhov Garden Cafe, a rocket supposedly exploded. Rescuers are on the scene. No one was killed. Several people were hurt. They receive medical assistance. Four people were slightly injured by fragments of broken glass. Information about the damage is to be specified," the governor said.

It is believed that there are people under the rubble of Chekhov Garden Cafe.

Fragments of an unknown shell were found at the site of the explosion in Taganrog, SHOT Telegram channel reports.

The number of those hurt in the explosion increased to 12.

More photos and videos from the site of the explosion in Taganrog on Pravda.Ru Telegram channel.

Taganrog, city and seaport, Rostov oblast (region), southwestern Russia. It lies on the northern coast of Taganrog Gulf of the Sea of Azov. Taganrog is known as a home city of Russian writer Anton Chekhov. The distance between Kiev and Taganrog is 709 kilometres (441 miles).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin says fighting in Ukraine intensifies

Hostilities in the Zaporozhye region have become more intense, and the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses. Russia is suffering losses too, "but the difference is colossal," Putin said

Putin: Hostilities in Ukraine have intensified
Russian Aerospace Forces switch to daytime attacks military targets in Ukraine
Russia starts striking military targets in Ukraine in daytime
Russia strikes military airfields and warehouses in Ukraine
Video: Mi-8 helicopter crashes during landing in Russia
When will the West stop supplying arms to Ukraine? Petr Ernilin Kamala Harris or Michelle Obama: Who will come to power in US after Biden? Inna Novikova Restricting and expelling MKO, the demand of Albanians from the government Alireza Niknam
Ukraine admits to 2022 attack on Crimean Bridge. Why now?
Russian air defences shoot down Ukrainian UAV as it was flying towards Moscow
Russia writes off billions for African states to win allies rather than debts
Russia writes off billions for African states to win allies rather than debts
Last materials
Grain for rubles: Russia to switch to national currency in payments for food exports
Kremlin explains why Russia wrote off Africa's multi-billion-dollar debt
Russian air defences shoot down Ukrainian UAV as it was flying towards Moscow
Putin: Hostilities in Ukraine have intensified
Russian forces strike airfields and warehouses in Ukraine
Russian Aerospace Forces switch to daytime attacks military targets in Ukraine
Ukraine admits to 2022 attack on Crimean Bridge. Why now?
Video captures moment when Mi-8 helicopter crashes and catches fire
When will the West stop supplying arms to Ukraine?
What types of Russian cluster munitions can Russia use for a mirror response?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X