Rocket explodes in the centre of Taganrog, Russia

Incidents

A powerful explosion occurred in the city of Taganrog, the Rostov region of Russia. The explosion occurred in the area of ​​Admiral Kruys Street near Lazurny Water Park.

The blast wave shattered windows in nearby buildings.

Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev confirmed the explosion in Taganrog. According to the governor, a rocket exploded in the centre of the city.

"In the centre of Taganrog, at Lermontovsky, 22, near Chekhov Garden Cafe, a rocket supposedly exploded. Rescuers are on the scene. No one was killed. Several people were hurt. They receive medical assistance. Four people were slightly injured by fragments of broken glass. Information about the damage is to be specified," the governor said.

It is believed that there are people under the rubble of Chekhov Garden Cafe.

Fragments of an unknown shell were found at the site of the explosion in Taganrog, SHOT Telegram channel reports.

The number of those hurt in the explosion increased to 12.

Taganrog, city and seaport, Rostov oblast (region), southwestern Russia. It lies on the northern coast of Taganrog Gulf of the Sea of Azov. Taganrog is known as a home city of Russian writer Anton Chekhov. The distance between Kiev and Taganrog is 709 kilometres (441 miles).