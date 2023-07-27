Russian forces strike airfields and warehouses in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces attacked airfields and Ukrainian warehouses where missiles and unmanned boats were kept, the Defence Ministry said.

Photo: mil.ru

The strikes on military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were conducted with the use of high-precision long-range air-launched weapons.

In addition to airfields and warehouses, the Russian forces struck assembly shops and storage sites for weapons and military equipment that Ukraine received from the United States and Europe.

"The goal of the strikes has been achieved. All designated targets have been hit," the ministry said.

Air raid sirens went on in all regions of Ukraine in the evening of July 26. Explosions occurred in the Khmelnytsky region and in Kyiv. Several industrial facilities in the Kharkiv region were also damaged.