Russian Aerospace Forces switch to daytime attacks military targets in Ukraine

The Russian Aerospace Forces started striking military targets in Ukraine in daytime. This should have been done long ago to intimidate the enemy.

New tactics of Russian Aerospace Forces

On July 26, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck rear airfields, command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the port of Odessa.

Missiles, including the hypersonic Kinzhal, were launched from Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and MiG-31K fighters during the daytime.

Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, announced a new Russian tactic: the Russian missiles turned 180 degrees in the sky over the Lviv region and hit the Starokonstantinovo airfield in the Khmelnytsky region.

Afterwards, Geran UAVs attacked the Starokonstantinovo airfield again. Ukraine used the airfield for its Su-24 fighters to attack Russian territories with Storm Shadow missiles.

A re-strike is also new in the Russian tactics. Presumably, the Russian military assessed the scale of destruction with the help of satellite reconnaissance and decided to strike the airfield additionally to finish off undamaged targets.

A number of Telegram channels also said on July 26 that the Russian forces struck targets at the Ozernoe airfields in the Zhytomyr region and in the Kirovohrad region. Underground command and control headquarters in the Kyiv and Lviv regions were struck as well.

The airfields were struck preemptively to make them unusable for F-16 fighters, in case Ukraine receives them from the West, of course.

NATO has not finalised the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine yet. The alliance may backpedal on this issue as the use of airfields outside Ukraine will trigger an uncontrolled escalation of the military conflict. If NATO still decides to give it a go, then it would take American fighters more time to fly from distant airfields. It will therefore be easier for Russian S-400 and S-500 air defence systems to shoot them down.

Russia disables Ukraine's port structure

On Wednesday, according to Ukrainian data, a missile attack was launched on the port infrastructure of Odessa. Kyiv admitted the destruction of an administrative building and a cargo terminal of the port.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, as many as 26 Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and five civilian ships were destroyed in the past nine days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, Reuters said.

In the morning of July 27, it was reported that Russian missile-carrying aircraft took off for combat missions as well. with missiles was registered. This once again confirms that the Russian command has prepared a systematic solution to ruin the plans of the enemy and make it clear for Kyiv that resistance is futile.