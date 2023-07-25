World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Destroying Ukrainian ports entirely is impossible

Completely destroying the seaports of Ukraine is too costly, military expert Dmitry Boltenkov believes.

Destroying Ukrainian ports entirely is impossible
Photo: pxhere. com

"The workshops where naval drones and other military facilities were assembled in Odessa, Chernomorsk, Nikolaev and other cities have already been destroyed. The Russian forces do not strike Yuzhny (Southern) port yet. It is worthy of note that the Ukrainian Navy was going to set up a base at Yuzhny port for Island-type coastal defence boats,” the observer said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

According to the analyst, wiping ports away completely is impossible as the port is a complex infrastructure complex. One would need to use thousands of tons of explosives to destroy all the berths.

It is more logical to strike key objects in ports, such as terminals, ship control points and cranes. Without cranes, loading and unloading works can only be carried out manually, Boltenkov said.

