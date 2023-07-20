Armed Forces of Ukraine stop counteroffensive operations in Zaporizhzhia direction

2:00 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

Acting head of the Zaporozhye region (spelled the Ukrainian way as Zaporizhzhia) Yevgeny Balitsky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped their offensive attempts in the Zaporozhye direction of hostilities. According to Balitsky, "the enemy is trying to recuperate after significant losses in manpower and equipment."

Photo: The Daily Beast

On the evening of July 19, authors of Telegram channel "Operation Z: Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to conduct a powerful offensive operation.

"The enemy launched a major offensive with Leopards and Bradleys near Orekhov on the Zaporozhye front. Just after a massive artillery barrage, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a new offensive operation, having sent NATO armoured vehicles and many militants to try to break through our positions. However, the attack attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detected in time and stopped by artillery fire. The counterattack escalated into fierce battles and artillery duels," a message posted on the channel said.

On July 18, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of "We are Together with Russia” movement said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to conduct an attack in the direction of the village of Rabotino. The Russian army hit several tanks and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle "causing the enemy to flee and hide in forest plantations."

Balitsky earlier said that the Ukrainian army was building up troops to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"The enemy has been building up its forces to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is another attempt of the enemy to take the world to the brink of a nuclear catastrophe,” the acting head of the Zaporozhye region said.