World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Armed Forces of Ukraine stop counteroffensive operations in Zaporizhzhia direction

2:00
Incidents

Acting head of the Zaporozhye region (spelled the Ukrainian way as Zaporizhzhia) Yevgeny Balitsky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped their offensive attempts in the Zaporozhye direction of hostilities. According to Balitsky, "the enemy is trying to recuperate after significant losses in manpower and equipment."

Armed Forces of Ukraine stop counteroffensive operations in Zaporizhzhia direction
Photo: The Daily Beast

On the evening of July 19, authors of Telegram channel "Operation Z: Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to conduct a powerful offensive operation.

"The enemy launched a major offensive with Leopards and Bradleys near Orekhov on the Zaporozhye front. Just after a massive artillery barrage, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a new offensive operation, having sent NATO armoured vehicles and many militants to try to break through our positions. However, the attack attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detected in time and stopped by artillery fire. The counterattack escalated into fierce battles and artillery duels," a message posted on the channel said.

On July 18, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of "We are Together with Russia” movement said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to conduct an attack in the direction of the village of Rabotino. The Russian army hit several tanks and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle "causing the enemy to flee and hide in forest plantations."

Balitsky earlier said that the Ukrainian army was building up troops to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"The enemy has been building up its forces to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is another attempt of the enemy to take the world to the brink of a nuclear catastrophe,” the acting head of the Zaporozhye region said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
PMC Wagner commander welcomes his fighters to hell

Dmitry Utkin, the commander of private military company Wagner, addressed the PMC personnel and announced the start of "the largest work in the world"

PMC Wagner commander announces 'world's largest work' in hell
Russian Armed Forces conduct largest missile attack on Ukraine's Odessa
Odessa lives through largest missile attack since the beginning of special operation
Latin Americans not interested in Ukraine - they want reparations from the West
Ukraine's largest fuel warehouse destroyed in Kherson region
NATO, Russia, EU and Ukraine urgently need to start dialogue to end conflict Mahboob A. Khawaja Joe Biden did not mention one very important aspect during NATO Summit Inna Novikova EU-Latin America summit ends miserably for Europe Lyuba Lulko
Russia will see all ships bound for ports of Ukraine as military objects
Putin not going to South Africa. Lavrov will go instead
Ammunition depot on fire in Crimea
Ammunition depot on fire in Crimea
Last materials
S-70 Okhotnik heavy combat drone flies escorted by fighter jet – Video
Armed Forces of Ukraine stop counteroffensive operations in Zaporizhzhia direction
Russia conducts its third retaliation missile attack on Odessa
NATO, Russia, EU and Ukraine urgently need to start dialogue to end conflict
Ukrainian UAV attacks Crimea, one teenage girl killed
Joe Biden did not mention one very important aspect during NATO Summit
EU-Latin America summit ends miserably for Europe
Russian Defence Ministry: All ships bound for Ukrainian ports are now military objects
PMC Wagner commander announces 'world's largest work' in hell
Russian Armed Forces conduct largest missile attack on Ukraine's Odessa
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X