Ukrainian UAV attacks Crimea, one teenage girl killed

Incidents

A teenage girl was killed when a Ukrainian drone struck a settlement in northwestern Crimea on July 20. Four administrative buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

The teen girl, a resident of the village of Razdolnoye, was walking with her friend to see sunrise. The girls were passing a store when the drone struck the building. The girl was hospitalised with multiple shrapnel wounds to her abdomen and head, resuscitation measures did not help.

In the morning of July 19, it was reported that an ammunition depot caught fire near the Crimean village of Alekseevka. The head of the region Sergey Aksyonov confirmed reports about the fire.

Local residents said that that they could hear the sounds of explosions for two hours. Even though the fire did not pose a threat to residential buildings, the authorities began to evacuate people from four settlements — more than 2,000 people.

In connection with the fire, a section of Tavrida Highway had to be closed. All vehicles were redirected along the regional road, bypassing the danger zone.

Some of the ammunitions detonated as a result of the fire that sparked at the warehouse in Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov said on the evening of July 19. Aksyonov promised to bring the situation in the region back to normal within 24 hours without any assistance from the head of state.

Drone shot down over Central Crimea

On July 20, an unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down in the central part of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov said in his Telegram channel.

“In the central part of Crimea, air defences shot down an enemy drone. No one was hurt, no damage was caused either," the official said. 

Aksyonov did not provide any other details of the attack.

