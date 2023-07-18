Twenty-eight drones attack Crimea at night

0:38 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

As many as 28 drones tried to attack Crimea at night, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Russian air defence systems shot don 17 UAVs; another eleven drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare. None of the drones reached their targets. No one was hurt, no damage was reported either.

Crimea Governor Sergey Aksyonov urged everyone to remain calm and trust only official and reliable sources of information. He also thanked the Russian military for their clear and well-coordinated work.